ISAAC
Marie Joan
passed away peacefully at home on 1st November 2020 aged 75 years. A dearly loved Wife of David, Loving Mum of Clive and Wendy, and Grandmother of Ben, Oliver, Molly and Harry. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Due to current restrictions Marie's Funeral will be private. A celebration of her life will follow at a later date. Family flowers only please but donations to Christian Aid may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH Tel: 01284 723889.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 20, 2020