|
|
CLARKE
Marion Priscilla
passed away in Pinford End Nursing Home on Saturday 11th April 2020 aged 83 years. Wife of the late Walter. Mother to Carole, Wayne, Derek and Tracey. Nana to Emma, Aaron, Kerri, Ryan, Ben, Sam and the late baby Lee. Also Great Nana to Harry, Charlie, Erin, Ruby-Mae, Finley and Radleigh. Due to current circumstances a private family Woodland Burial will be held at Risby Crematorium. Donations if desired payable to Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o Fulchers Funeral Services, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1NX
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 17, 2020