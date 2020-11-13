|
MARSH
Marion Kathleen
sadly passed away on 21st October 2020, aged 74. Wife to Peter, Mother to Nick and Alex, Grandma to Dylan, Logan, Jack and Oliver. Funeral Service will take place on Monday 16th November 2020 at 1.30pm at West Suffolk Crematorium in Abbey Chapel. Family flowers only. Donations if desired in memory of Marion are for Second Chance Stroke Club via www.secondchancestrokeclub.co.uk, or Co-op Funeralcare, 11 Woolhall Street, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1LA. She can now rest in peace, and be missed by all her friends and family.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 13, 2020