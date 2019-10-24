Home

Formerly of Stanton, peacefully at St Leonards Court, Mundford on 12th October aged 99 years. Dearly loved mum of Patricia, Julie and Elizabeth, loving grandma, great grandma and great great grandma, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service in the Abbey Chapel at West Suffolk Crematorium on Thursday 7th November at 12.30pm. Flowers welcome or donations if desired for Dementia UK may be made at the service, online via www.markskinnerfunerals.org.uk or sent to Mark Skinner Funeral Service, London Road, Brandon, IP27 0EW Tel: 01842 810534
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 24, 2019
