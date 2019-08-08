|
HOWELL
Mark
of Lakenheath, formerly Beck Row. Suddenly taken from us on Saturday 20th July 2019, aged 51 years. Beloved son of Janet and the late John, dearly loved brother of David and Mandy, brother-in-law to Alison and Mark and fun loving uncle to Sam and Harry. A Service to celebrate Mark's Life will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium, St. Edmunds Chapel on Monday 19th August at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations for "Norfolk Blood Bikes and the Dogs Trust". (Please make cheques payable to SERV Norfolk or Dogs Trust) may be left at the service or sent c/o R. J. Pepper & Son Family Funeral Directors, 1 Manor Court, High Street, Mildenhall, Suffolk, IP28 7EH. Tel: 01638 715172
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 8, 2019