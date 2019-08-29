|
HOWELL
Mark
Janet, David, Mandy and family wish to thank everyone for the many messages of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown following the sudden and unexpected loss of Mark. The family took comfort from, and wishes to express their gratitude to, the many who attended Mark's funeral service including the motorcyclists who accompanied them to the crematorium through the rain! A special thanks also to the friends who contributed to the heartfelt tribute to Mark - it was a special service for a very special person.
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 29, 2019