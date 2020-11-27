|
|
AUSTIN
Mary (Pat)
peacefully passed away on the 20th of November 2020 at St Nicholas Hospice aged 80 years. A loving mum to Peter, Bob, Linda, Steven and Sarah, also a Grandma and Great Grandma. A private funeral service will take place at Bury St Edmunds RC church, donations if desired may be made payable to St Nicholas Hospice Care at https://www.funeralhelp.co.uk/ or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP331TH Tel: 01284723889.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 27, 2020