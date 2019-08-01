|
|
HART
Mary Rosalie
Passed away peacefully at The Martins Residential Home on 24th July 2019, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Cyril, much loved mother of Janice, loving grandmother to Holly, Lewis and the late Jordan. Great-grandmother to Lilly and Caitlin. Funeral Service to take place on Tuesday 13th August at the St Edmund Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium, 1.00pm. Flowers, or donations, if desired, are to be made by cheque, payable o Horringer Court Community Church, then sent c/o F. Clutterham and Son, 23 Mustow Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1XL.
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019