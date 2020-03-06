|
HUNT
Mary Gweneth of Newmarket, formerly of Barrow, passed away on Tuesday 25th February 2020, aged 93 years. Loving wife to the late Arthur, a dear mother to Anne and the late Nicola, and a beloved grandmother. Funeral service to be held at St Mary's Church, Newmarket, on Thursday 12th March, at 11am, followed by burial in Barrow. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made payable to "Guide Dogs for the Blind" and sent to Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 6, 2020