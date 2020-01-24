Home

Mary SCATES

Mary SCATES Notice
SCATES

Mary

passed away peacefully at Glastonbury Court Care Home on 8th January 2020, aged 93 years. Beloved wife of William and a much loved sister. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service takes place on Thursday 6th February at the St Edmund Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium, 1.00pm. It was Mary's wish that bright clothing be worn. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, are to made by cheque payable to Parkinson's UK sent c/o F Clutterham & Son, 23 Mustow Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1XL.
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 24, 2020
