SOUTHWOOD
Mary Elizabeth
Passed away peacefully at her home on Friday 26th May 2020. Loving Wife to the late Robert 'Bob' Southwood, much loved Mum to Ivor, Owen, Helen and Andrew. Proud Grandmother to eight wonderful grandchildren. Due to current restrictions, a private cremation service will be held on Friday 26th June 2020. Donations, if desired, to St. Nicholas Hospice Care, may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 3JT. Alternatively, donations can be made online by visiting www.marysouthwood.muchloved.com
Published in Bury Free Press on June 12, 2020