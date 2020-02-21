Home

Funeral
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:30
Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium

Mary TUCK

TUCK Mary

aged 79 years. Sadly passed away on 29th January 2020 after a long illness. Wife of Fred, Mum to Caroline, Sister to Pete. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends. Funeral to take place on Friday 28th Februry 2020 at 12.30pm at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium. No flowers. Donations, if desired, to My Wish Charity WSH Butterfly Appeal c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 21, 2020
