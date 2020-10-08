Home

Mary WEBSTER

WEBSTER

Mary

of Brettenham, Suffolk. Passed away peacefully on 26th September 2020 aged 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Tony, mother of Mark and Ian, mother-in-law to Mandy and Julie, sister of Ruth, Anne and the late John and David. Due to current restrictions a private funeral is to be held on 16th October. No flowers please, but donations to Suffolk Wildlife Trust may be sent to W A Deacon Funeral Services, 3 Norman Way, High Street, Lavenham, Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 9PY, or made on-line via the W A Deacon website.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 8, 2020
