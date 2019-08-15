Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Mary WIFFEN

WIFFEN

Mary Elizabeth

Born 3rd November 1931, died peacefully at the West Suffolk Hospital on Friday 2nd August 2019. Wife and soulmate of the late Glenville, mother to Thomasina, mother-in-law to Iain and nana to Daniel and Emma. Funeral Mass will take place at St Edmunds RC Church on Wednesday 28th August at 11.00am, followed by committal at the West Suffolk Crematorium (Abbey Chapel) at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to St Nicholas Hospice Care may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 15, 2019
