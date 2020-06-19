Home

L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020
13:00
Risby Crematorium
Maureen 80 years young of Boyne Road, Bury St. Edmunds, passed away peacefully at home on the 1st June 2020. She is now reunited with her husband the late Reg Cornish. She is survived by her Children, Grandchildren and Great-Granddaughter. Funeral Service to be held on the 23rd June 2020 at Risby Crematorium at 1.00pm. Floral tributes to be sent to L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St. Edmunds, IP33 1NX and any donations to Breast Cancer UK.
Published in Bury Free Press on June 19, 2020
