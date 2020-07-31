|
|
HORRIDGE Maureen
(formerly of Lidgate) passed away peacefully in Davers Court Care Home on Friday 24th July 2020. Aged 83 years. A much loved Mum to Paul & Tracey and Mother in Law to Babs & Colin. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service to take place at St Marys Church, Lidgate on Wednesday 12th August 2020 at 11:00am. Family flowers only, but donations if desired to Davers Court Amenities Fund c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews St North, BSE. IP33 1TH. Tel:01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on July 31, 2020