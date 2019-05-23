|
|
LLOYD
Maurice James
Sadly passed away on 13th May 2019, aged 86. A devoted husband to Pauline, father to Malcolm and Vivien and grandfather to
Samantha and Rebecca. The Funeral will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium on Thursday 30th May 2019 at 10:00am.
Family flowers only please, however donations if desired for Macmillan nurses may be sent c/o L. Fulcher Funeral Directors,
80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX Tel 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on May 23, 2019