LAMBERT
May Doreen (née Rumbelow)
aged 94 years. Passed away peacefully after a short illness, at West Suffolk Hospital on 15th April 2020. Wife of the late Clifford Lambert, Mother to Trevor and Mervyn, Grandmother to James and Trudy, Great grandmother to Oliver, Thom, Evie and Oscar. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations in memory of Doreen are for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, can be sent to Andrew Francis Funeral Service, 2a Station Rd, Thetford. IP24 1AH
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 24, 2020