TOOKE
May Doris passed away peacefully in St Nicholas Hospice on 18th February 2020 aged 82 years. Beloved Wife of the late Peter. A dearly loved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Funeral Service takes place at St Leonards Church Horringer on Thursday 12th March at 11am followed by burial. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to St Nicholas Hospicemay be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 28, 2020