L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
13:30
Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium
BARNETT Megan

aged 80 years. Sadly passed away on 1st July 2020. Beloved wife to John, Mum to Julie, Rachel, Michelle and the late Andy, Nanny and Great-Nanny to many. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral to be held on Friday 24th July 2020 at 1.30pm at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium. Immediate family only under the current circumstances. Donations, if desired, to Versus Arthritis may be sent to c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on July 17, 2020
