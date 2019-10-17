Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00
Cam Valley crematorium
Great Chesterford
Mervyn COOKE

Mervyn COOKE Notice
COOKE

Mervyn

of Trumpington passed away peacefully on 2nd October 2019, aged 74 years. Beloved husband of Anne, much loved brother to Jean and Roy and the late Pauline and Derek, uncle to Martin and Lesley, Carolyn and Kevin, Sally and Martin and Christine and John. A wonderful great-uncle and great great uncle. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service to take place at Cam Valley crematorium, Great Chesterford (CB10 1FE) on Thursday 24th October 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired may be made payable to Arthur Rank Hospice Charity and sent c/o Peasgood and Skeates, 45 Moorfield Road, Duxford, Cambridge, CB22 4PP. Alternatively, these may be made by visiting Mervyn's personal 'In Memory' Page at peasgoodandskeates.co.uk.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019
