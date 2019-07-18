|
ARBON
Michael Ruffell
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by all his family on Wednesday 10th July, aged 82 years. He was a devoted and much loved husband to Janet, beloved Dad to Lucy, Paul, Barry, Susan and Ann and a very dear Grandad to all his grandchildren. Funeral service will take place at St Peterâ€™s & St Mary's Church, Stowmarket on Friday 2nd August 2019 at 11am followed by a private cremation later that day. Bright clothes to be worn in line with Mike's wishes. Immediate family flowers only, but donations if desired to support the Multiple Sclerosis Society would be gratefully received. These can be made via www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries/65033 or by cheque to Andrew Bingham Independent Funeral Service, The Nutshell, Milton Road South, Stowmarket, IP14 1EZ. Tel: 01449 771666 He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends
Published in Bury Free Press on July 18, 2019