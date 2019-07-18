Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew Bingham Independent Funeral Service (Stowmarket)
The Nutshell
Stowmarket, Suffolk IP14 1EZ
01449 771666
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael ARBON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael ARBON

Notice Condolences

Michael ARBON Notice
ARBON

Michael Ruffell

Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by all his family on Wednesday 10th July, aged 82 years. He was a devoted and much loved husband to Janet, beloved Dad to Lucy, Paul, Barry, Susan and Ann and a very dear Grandad to all his grandchildren. Funeral service will take place at St Peterâ€™s & St Mary's Church, Stowmarket on Friday 2nd August 2019 at 11am followed by a private cremation later that day. Bright clothes to be worn in line with Mike's wishes. Immediate family flowers only, but donations if desired to support the Multiple Sclerosis Society would be gratefully received. These can be made via www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries/65033 or by cheque to Andrew Bingham Independent Funeral Service, The Nutshell, Milton Road South, Stowmarket, IP14 1EZ. Tel: 01449 771666 He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends
Published in Bury Free Press on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.