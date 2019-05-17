|
|
Passed away peacefully in the care of Ashmore Nursing Home on 1st May 2019, aged 82 years. Much loved husband of Mary, loving father of Judith, Jonathan and Rebecca and a wonderful grandad to his ten grandchildren. Service to take place at St Mary's Church, Walsham le Willows on Tuesday 28th May at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, however donations, if desired, for the Down's Syndrome Association and/or the may be sent c/o A.E Thurlow and Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230277
Published in Bury Free Press on May 17, 2019