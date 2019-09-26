Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
13:00
West Suffolk Crematorium, St. Edmunds Chapel
Michael EVANS Notice
EVANS

Michael John (Mick)

Of Mildenhall, formerly of Icklingham passed away peacefully on

Wednesday 11 th September 2019 aged 73 years. Much loved dad, grandad, great grandad and brother, who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St. Edmunds Chapel on Thursday 3rd October at 1.00 pm. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations, made payable to Multiple Sclerosis Society UK may be left at the service

or sent c/o R. J. Pepper & Son Family Funeral Directors 1, Manor Court, High Street, Mildenhall, Suffolk, IP28 7EH Tel: 01638 715172
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019
