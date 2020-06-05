Home

Monday, Jun. 22, 2020
14:30
West Suffolk Crematorium
Michael GURR


1932 - 2020 Notice Condolences
Michael GURR Notice
GURR

Michael Charles

05.03.1932 - 23.05.2020

The former RAF officer from Elmswell passed away after a brief battle with COVID 19 at Chilton Meadows Care Home, aged 88 years. Much loved husband of Betty, father of Christine, Barbara, Adrian and Denise and grandad to five grandchildren. A private service will take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium on 22nd June 2020 at 2.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made by cheque to Parkinson's UK c/o Meredith Greengrass, 9 Marriotts Walk, Stowmarket, IP14 1AF or via https://michaelgurr.muchloved.com/ Rest in Peace Mike.
Published in Bury Free Press on June 5, 2020
