Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael HUNT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael HUNT

Notice Condolences

Michael HUNT Notice
HUNT
Michael Peter
Of Fornham St Martin passed away on the 10th May 2019 at the West Suffolk Hospital aged 76. Much loved husband to Glynis, dearly loved dad and grandad. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday 31st May at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel at 11:00am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to St Nicholas Hospice Care and the RAF Benevolent Fund may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH
Tel 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now