HUNT
Michael Peter
Of Fornham St Martin passed away on the 10th May 2019 at the West Suffolk Hospital aged 76. Much loved husband to Glynis, dearly loved dad and grandad. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday 31st May at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel at 11:00am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to St Nicholas Hospice Care and the RAF Benevolent Fund may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH
Tel 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on May 17, 2019