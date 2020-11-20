Home

L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Michael JEFFERY

Michael JEFFERY Notice
JEFFERY

Michael Colin

Passed away peacefully at home aged 86 years on the 4th November 2020. Loving husband to Cynthia, Father to Trisha and Mervyn, Grandad to Brooke and Hew, and Great Grandad to Maximus. Much loved forever missed. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium on 24th November at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired can be made in Michael's memory to Marie Curie at: www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices/04-11-2020-michael-colin-jeffery/ Enquiries to L Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street Bury St. Edmunds Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 20, 2020
