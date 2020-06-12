|
KAVANAGH
MichaelChristopher of Devonshire House, Cavendish, Suffolk, formerly of Great Wratting; died on 2nd June 2020 in West Suffolk Hospital (WSH).
Suffolk born and bred, man of faith, parishioner of Clare Priory and St Felix, Haverhill.
Beloved friend of Janet, Stephen, Audrey, Geoff and many others, he will be greatly missed.
Grateful thanks for the love and support of all at Devonshire House Care Home and latterly the team at WSH.
A private service will be held. When the current Government restrictions have passed, we also look forward to celebrating Michael's life.
Donations, if wished, may be made payable to St Nicholas Hospice Care and sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
All enquiries to H. J. Paintin Ltd Tel: 01440 703218.
Published in Bury Free Press on June 12, 2020