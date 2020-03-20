|
LEEKS
Michael Ivan
Passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on Tuesday 10th March 2020 aged 75 years. Beloved husband of Audrey, much loved dad of Joanne and Gavin, grandad to Jake and Maisy and a loving father-in-law, brother and uncle. The funeral service takes place on Wednesday 25th March at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium, 1.00pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to be made by cheque payable to British Heart Foundation then sent c/o F Clutterham & Son, 23 Mustow Street, Bury St. Edmunds Suffolk IP33 1XL
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 20, 2020