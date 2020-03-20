Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
13:00
St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium

Michael LEEKS

Notice Condolences

Michael LEEKS Notice
LEEKS

Michael Ivan

Passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on Tuesday 10th March 2020 aged 75 years. Beloved husband of Audrey, much loved dad of Joanne and Gavin, grandad to Jake and Maisy and a loving father-in-law, brother and uncle. The funeral service takes place on Wednesday 25th March at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium, 1.00pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to be made by cheque payable to British Heart Foundation then sent c/o F Clutterham & Son, 23 Mustow Street, Bury St. Edmunds Suffolk IP33 1XL
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -