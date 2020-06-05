Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael PARSONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael PARSONS

Notice Condolences

Michael PARSONS Notice
PARSONS

Michael John

passed away peacefully at home on the 26th May 2020, aged 62 years. Beloved husband of Carol, much loved dad to Claire and Daryl and devoted grandad to Jacob and Ellis. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A private funeral service will take place. Donations to Bowel Cancer UK may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on June 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -