PLUMMER
Michael
passed away at West Suffolk Hospital on Saturday 9th May 2020 aged 64 years. Loving husband to Janice, a loving dad to Timothy, Hannah and her partner Dan. Brother to Sue and brother-in-law to Paul. A loving grandad to Maizie, Mia and Zayne. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the West Suffolk Hospital's Critical Care Team. Donations to The Critical Care Team can be sent c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on May 22, 2020