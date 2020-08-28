Home

More Obituaries for Michael SPARKES
Michael SPARKES

Michael SPARKES Notice
SPARKES

Michael Gary passed away on the 6th August, aged 38 years. A much loved partner and wonderful daddy. He will be sadly missed by all his family, friends and all who knew him. Due to the current pandemic a private funeral service will take place. Donations to the East Anglian Air Ambulance may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 28, 2020
