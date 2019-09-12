Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:00
St Clare Church
Bradfield St Clare
Michael TRICKER

Michael TRICKER Notice
TRICKER

Michael

Peacefully passed away at home on 9th September, aged 79 years. Devoted husband to Betty, loving dad to Angela and Vernita, father-in-law to Kevin and a very dear brother. Funeral Service to take place at St Clare Church, Bradfield St Clare on Tuesday 1st October at 12.00noon followed by burial. Family flowers only, but donations for East Anglian Air Ambulance and Bradfield St Clare PPC may be sent c/o L Fulcher, St Johns Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1SN. Tel: 01284 749187
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019
