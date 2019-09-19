Home

Of Bury St Edmunds passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 15th September 2019, aged 75 years. Loving husband of Pearl, devoted father to Claire, Marie, Amy and Michelle and proud grandfather to Charlie, William and Poppy. The funeral will be private with a Thanksgiving service at St Leonard's Church, Horringer on 30th October at 2.00pm. No flowers, donations if desired can be made via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/michaelroyunderwood Colourful clothing requested.
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019
