WELSH
Michael Dennis (Mick) On 1st September 2020 unexpectedly at his home, aged 63 years. A dearly loved Brother and Uncle who will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. A private memorial service will be followed by interment at Eyemouth, Scotland. Family flowers only please but if desired donations for The British Heart Foundation may be made online via www.markskinnerfunerals.org.uk or sent along with any enquiries to Mark Skinner funeral service, London Road, Brandon, Suffolk. IP27 0EW Tel: 01842 810534.
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 18, 2020