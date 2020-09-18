Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark Skinner Funeral Service (Brandon)
London Road
Brandon, Suffolk IP27 0EW
01842 810534
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael WELSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael WELSH

Notice Condolences

Michael WELSH Notice
WELSH

Michael Dennis (Mick) On 1st September 2020 unexpectedly at his home, aged 63 years. A dearly loved Brother and Uncle who will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. A private memorial service will be followed by interment at Eyemouth, Scotland. Family flowers only please but if desired donations for The British Heart Foundation may be made online via www.markskinnerfunerals.org.uk or sent along with any enquiries to Mark Skinner funeral service, London Road, Brandon, Suffolk. IP27 0EW Tel: 01842 810534.
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -