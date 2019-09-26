|
|
WILLSHER
Michael Charles
(Mike, also known as Will)
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 12th September aged 63 years. Much loved husband to Mandi and father to Nina, Max and Cleo. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service takes place at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Thursday 10th October at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to Pancreatic Cancer UK may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North,
Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019