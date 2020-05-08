Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael YOUNGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael YOUNGS

Notice Condolences

Michael YOUNGS Notice
YOUNGS

Michael Phillip

(former lecturer at the West Suffolk College) passed away peacefully on the 17th April 2020, aged 83 years. Dearly loved dad to Maureen, John and the late Martin and much loved grandad to Hazel, Kate and Amy and much loved great Grandad to Josie, Marcy, Sophie, James, Freddie and George and brother to Peter and the late Richard and Christine. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A private cremation will take place for Michael. Donations if desired to the British Heart foundation may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on May 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -