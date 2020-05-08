|
|
YOUNGS
Michael Phillip
(former lecturer at the West Suffolk College) passed away peacefully on the 17th April 2020, aged 83 years. Dearly loved dad to Maureen, John and the late Martin and much loved grandad to Hazel, Kate and Amy and much loved great Grandad to Josie, Marcy, Sophie, James, Freddie and George and brother to Peter and the late Richard and Christine. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A private cremation will take place for Michael. Donations if desired to the British Heart foundation may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on May 8, 2020