|
|
CROSS
Michelle Louise 'Shelly' passed away suddenly at home on 17th September 2020, aged 49 years. She is much loved by her husband Robert and children Luke and Grace and will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. There will be a private family service however the funeral cortege will be leaving Steeles Road, Woolpit at 2.25pm on Friday 9th October and travelling though the Street, Woolpit, if you would like to stand and raise a glass to Michelle as she makes her final journey. Donations in memory of Michelle for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be sent c/o the below address or made online at michellecross.muchloved.com. Meredith Greengrass Funeral Services, 15 Ipswich Street, Stowmarket, Suffolk IP14 1AH.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 2, 2020