Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
13:00
West Suffolk Crematorium - St Edmunds Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Mick COX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mick COX

Notice Condolences

Mick COX Notice
COX

Mick

passed away peacefully on 25th October 2020. Devoted wife of Carole, loving dad to Alan, father-in-law to Claire. Also, the loves of his life, his two grandchildren, Chelsea and George. His funeral will take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium - St Edmunds Chapel on Wednesday 11th November at 1.00pm - due to the current restrictions this is by invitation only. Donations if desired made to the My WiSH (Butterfly Appeal) may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -