COX
Mick
passed away peacefully on 25th October 2020. Devoted wife of Carole, loving dad to Alan, father-in-law to Claire. Also, the loves of his life, his two grandchildren, Chelsea and George. His funeral will take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium - St Edmunds Chapel on Wednesday 11th November at 1.00pm - due to the current restrictions this is by invitation only. Donations if desired made to the My WiSH (Butterfly Appeal) may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 30, 2020