HOWELL
Mike
Peacefully passed away at home on 11th May 2019, aged 76 years. Loving husband, dad, granddad, brother, uncle and friend to many. Funeral service to take place at the Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Wednesday 5th June at 1.30pm followed by burial. The family request smart/casual wear and please no black. No flowers but donations for RSPCA may be sent c/o
L Fulcher, Dignity House, St Johns Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1SN Tel: 01284 749187.
Published in Bury Free Press on May 17, 2019