BURCH
Mildred Marina "Pat"
Passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on 28th July 2019, aged 84 years. Loving Wife to Dick Burch. Loving Mum to Marina, Steven, Geoffrey, Ricky, Nigel and Dawn. Loving Nanna and Gt Nanna to all Grandchildren. Loving Sister, Sister in law and Aunt (Ireland). Funeral Service to be held at St John The Divine Church, Elmswell, on Monday, 19th August at 12.00 noon, followed by Committal at West Suffolk Crematorium (Family only). Family flowers only. Donations to My Wish Charity or British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o L. Fulcher Funeral Service, 58 Ipswich Street, Stowmarket IP14 1AD
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 8, 2019