BALDWIN Mollie passed away peacefully at Stowlangtoft Nursing Home on the 10th August 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Much loved aunt and great-aunt. Mollie will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service to be held at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Wednesday 2nd September at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust - Renal Unit may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 21, 2020