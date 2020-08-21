Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2020
15:30
West Suffolk Crematorium
Abbey Chapel
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mollie BALDWIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mollie BALDWIN

Notice Condolences

Mollie BALDWIN Notice
BALDWIN Mollie passed away peacefully at Stowlangtoft Nursing Home on the 10th August 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Much loved aunt and great-aunt. Mollie will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service to be held at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Wednesday 2nd September at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust - Renal Unit may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -