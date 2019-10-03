Home

Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmunds Chapel)
Mollie SHARPE

SHARPE

Mollie

Peacefully passed away on 20th September 2019 after a brave fight, aged 82. Dearly loved wife of Gary, loving sister to Ivan, loving mum to Jackie, Josie, Julie, Pauline and Heather and mother-in-law to David. Adored nan to her grandchildren, nannan to all her great-grandchildren and friend to so many. The hole she has left in our hearts can never be filled. The funeral will be held at West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmunds Chapel) on Friday 11th October at 12.00noon. No flowers please. Have a drink and toast Mollie's life instead.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019
