passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on Sunday 14th June 2020. Loving Wife to Leonard, much loved Mum to Andrew and Mother-in-law to Christine. Proud Grandmother to Simon, Katie and Emma. Due to the current restrictions, a private cremation service will be held on Tuesday 14th July 2020. Donations, if desired, to Dementia UK, may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 3JT. Alternatively, donations can be made online by visiting www. monicageorge.muchloved.com
Published in Bury Free Press on June 26, 2020