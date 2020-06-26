Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Monica GEORGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monica GEORGE

Notice Condolences

Monica GEORGE Notice
GEORGE

Monica

passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on Sunday 14th June 2020. Loving Wife to Leonard, much loved Mum to Andrew and Mother-in-law to Christine. Proud Grandmother to Simon, Katie and Emma. Due to the current restrictions, a private cremation service will be held on Tuesday 14th July 2020. Donations, if desired, to Dementia UK, may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 3JT. Alternatively, donations can be made online by visiting www. monicageorge.muchloved.com
Published in Bury Free Press on June 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -