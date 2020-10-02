|
VAUGHAN-WILLIAMS
Monica Elizabeth
aged 88 years, sadly passed away on 23rd September 2020. Loving wife to the late George, Mum to Susan, Steven and Michael, Nan to Leela, Sarah, Georgina, Jessica and Richard and Great-Nan to Rhys, Lucy and George. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends. Funeral Service to be held on Friday 16th October 2020. Donations, if desired, to St Nicholas Hospice c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 2, 2020