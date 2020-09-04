|
REED
Muriel
'Joan'
of Culford. Passed peacefully in her sleep at Fornham House Care Home on 26th August 2020, aged 92. A dearly loved wife of the late Eric, special mum and much loved nan and great-nan. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. A private family funeral will take place. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, to the RNLI or Marie Curie may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Services, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 3JT. Alternatively, donations can be made online by visiting www.murielreed.muchloved.com
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 4, 2020