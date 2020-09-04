Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel REED
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel REED

Notice Condolences

Muriel REED Notice
REED

Muriel

'Joan'

of Culford. Passed peacefully in her sleep at Fornham House Care Home on 26th August 2020, aged 92. A dearly loved wife of the late Eric, special mum and much loved nan and great-nan. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. A private family funeral will take place. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, to the RNLI or Marie Curie may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Services, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 3JT. Alternatively, donations can be made online by visiting www.murielreed.muchloved.com
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -