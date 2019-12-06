Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
All Saints Church
Hartest
TRUIN

Muriel Roberta Dodsley

'Robbie' Passed away peacefully on the 22nd November 2019, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late John, much loved mum, grandma and great-grandma. Funeral Service takes place at All Saints Church, Hartest on Monday 16th December 2019 at 2.00pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to the Alzheimer's Society or All Saints Church may be sent c/o

Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 6, 2019
