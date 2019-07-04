Home

Nancy LOCKE/PRICE

Notice Condolences

Nancy LOCKE/PRICE Notice
LOCKE/PRICE

Nancy

Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 23rd June 2019, aged 55 years. Adored mum of Ruth, Sarah and Louise and special nanna and grandma to Sophie, Abigail and Conan. Nancy will be so sadly missed by all her family, work colleagues and many many friends. Funeral Service takes place at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Thursday 11th July at 1.00pm, everyone is welcome. Please wear Bright Colours and as many Sparkles as possible. Immediate family flowers only please, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on July 4, 2019
