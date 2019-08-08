Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Neville FARROW

Neville FARROW Notice
FARROW

Neville Anthony

Peacefully in West Suffolk Hospital on 2nd August aged 79 years. Beloved husband of Pauline. Much loved dad to Julie, Paul, Lisa, Denise and Rachel and also very proud and devoted grandad to 15 and great-grandad to 11. Requiem Mass at St Edmunds RC Church on Wednesday 21st August at 11.00am followed by interment at Rougham Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations to The Macmillan Unit c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 8, 2019
