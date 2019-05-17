|
Peacefully at home on April 28th 2019 aged 82 years of Rickinghall. Loving husband of Heather for 60 years and a much loved dad of Roger & Maggie, Julie & Russell, Jason & Helen and Elizabeth & Jason. Devoted grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service at St. Mary's Church, Rickinghall on Friday 24th May at 1.00pm followed by burial. Flowers or donations in memory of Nolan for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Bury Free Press on May 17, 2019